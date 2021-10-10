CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randle, WA

Randle events coming up

Randle News Beat
Randle News Beat
 6 days ago

(RANDLE, WA) Live events are coming to Randle.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Randle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFY2K_0cMyj6d500

Beary Crafty retreat

Ashford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 31417 Mt Tahoma Canyon Rd E, Ashford, WA

This is the, prettiest retreat. Go to the mountain, enjoy yourself Scrap your weekend away. We have many price

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5K00_0cMyj6d500

Bolender Horse Park Mountain Trail Schooling Challenge Schedule

Silver Creek, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Mountain Trail Challenge at Bolender Horse Park, Safe/Natural Obstacles, In-Hand, Riding or both... Novice, Level #1, Level #2 ,level #3 and Open

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPyOo_0cMyj6d500

Pumpkin Chomp 'n' Stomp at Northwest Trek

Eatonville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 11610 Trek Dr E, Eatonville, WA

(360) 832-6117 The most fun you can have with a pumpkin. Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins We all love pumpkins - and our animals do too! Watch them chomp, stomp and roll all day. Fall into fun Then...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randle, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Eatonville, WA
City
Ashford, WA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Live Events#Wa
Randle News Beat

Randle News Beat

Randle, WA
31
Followers
263
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Randle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy