Meridian, TX

Meridian events coming soon

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYSvB_0cMyj4rd00

Bacon Bash Texas • Cranfills Gap, TX

Cranfills Gap, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Get your ticket now for the biggest Bacon Fest in the nation, benefitting children with Type One Diabetes and Niki Warms the Cold!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7jyV_0cMyj4rd00

Camp Cork and Fork Meridian

Meridian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1147 County Rd 1110, Meridian, TX

Last cork and fork of the season in Meridian. Celebrate fall, cooler temperatures and the colors changing in the vineyard. More details to some soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDzGD_0cMyj4rd00

WEJQ at Valley Mills Winery

Valley Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1686 FM1637, Valley Mills, TX

WEJQ at Valley Mills Winery is on Facebook. To connect with WEJQ at Valley Mills Winery, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTqTM_0cMyj4rd00

Texas Team Trail Championship

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 West Lofers Bend Park Rd, Whitney, TX

Rescheduled October 23-24, 2021 REGISTRATION / CHECK-IN Oct. 22, 2021 -- Lofers Bend Day Use Park 4-6pm WEIGH IN LOCATION Lofers Bend Day Use Park Weigh-in starts at 3pm on both tournament...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNiVu_0cMyj4rd00

Back to Church Sunday

Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 5643 Farm to Market Rd 933, Whitney, TX

Join us in person at 10:45 for worship as we gather as a church family! We will have a great time of worship, hearing the Word and afterwards our all church pot luck.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
ABOUT

With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

