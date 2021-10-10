Meridian events coming soon

(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meridian:

Bacon Bash Texas • Cranfills Gap, TX Cranfills Gap, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Get your ticket now for the biggest Bacon Fest in the nation, benefitting children with Type One Diabetes and Niki Warms the Cold!

Camp Cork and Fork Meridian Meridian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1147 County Rd 1110, Meridian, TX

Last cork and fork of the season in Meridian. Celebrate fall, cooler temperatures and the colors changing in the vineyard. More details to some soon!

WEJQ at Valley Mills Winery Valley Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1686 FM1637, Valley Mills, TX

WEJQ at Valley Mills Winery is on Facebook. To connect with WEJQ at Valley Mills Winery, join Facebook today.

Texas Team Trail Championship Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 West Lofers Bend Park Rd, Whitney, TX

Rescheduled October 23-24, 2021 REGISTRATION / CHECK-IN Oct. 22, 2021 -- Lofers Bend Day Use Park 4-6pm WEIGH IN LOCATION Lofers Bend Day Use Park Weigh-in starts at 3pm on both tournament...

Back to Church Sunday Whitney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:45 AM

Address: 5643 Farm to Market Rd 933, Whitney, TX

Join us in person at 10:45 for worship as we gather as a church family! We will have a great time of worship, hearing the Word and afterwards our all church pot luck.