Burwell, NE

Burwell calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(BURWELL, NE) Live events are lining up on the Burwell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burwell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJFZY_0cMyj3yu00

Healing Hearts & Families 2021 Gala

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 2750 S 27th St, Broken Bow, NE

The Healing Hearts & Families 2021 Gala will be held on Saturday, October 16, at the One Box Convention Center, in Broken Bow. Social Hour 5:30pm, Meal at 7:00pm, Live & Silent Auctions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBObS_0cMyj3yu00

Halloween Party

Spalding, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 50687 819th Road, Spalding, NE

Halloween Party at the Barn. The event is $5 per person 3 years old and younger free. Costumes welcome. There will be the petting zoo, activities, and Treat Bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnUCH_0cMyj3yu00

Brent 472 Grain Cart

Greeley, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Brent 472 Grain Cart, 475 Bu, Small 1000 PTO, 120" Wheel Base, 1 Axles, 18.4-26 Rear Tires, 5" To 16" Bin Extensions, 11.5' Width, 11' Height, Clean Out Hopper Doors, 14 Auger Diameter In., SN: 472277

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4lMG_0cMyj3yu00

Totally 80's! Totally Murder! A Rockin' Radical Night of Mystery

Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 127 Trotter Avenue, Ord, NE

Poison Ratenstein is in town for a killer concert, but his fans may be looking for a refund after this twisted tour turns tragic with a murder and a mystery to solve. This radical show could be...

Nebraska Athletic Grants

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2750 S 27th St, Broken Bow, NE

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

