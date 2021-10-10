Coming soon: Renovo events

(RENOVO, PA) Renovo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Renovo area:

Chris Lee at The Tavern Sinnamahoning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10426 Main St, Sinnamahoning, PA

Live acoustic with Chris Lee - back at The Tavern!

DIY 6FT Porch Sign Beech Creek, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

DIY to make you very own 3/4"x14"×6foot porch welcome sign. Boards will be stained in advance either, natural, redwood or ebony. Ready for you to either paint, vinyl or stencil your own personal...

Little Pine 5 Waterville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4205 Little Pine Creek Rd, Waterville, PA

The Little Pine 5 Miler is a beginner trail race that is suitable for runners/hikers of all ages and skill levels. We use the Lakeshore Trail loop located in Little Pine State Park. Although it's...

50th Class Reunion Homecoming Weekend Celebration Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 401 N Fairview St, Lock Haven, PA

Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center 10 Susquehanna Ave Lock Haven, PA 17745 Join the Lock Haven University Alumni Association this Homecoming for the Class of 1970 and Class of 1971 50th...

Lock Haven University/Keystone Central School District Homecoming Parade Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Time TBD. LHU and KCSD join together for a Homecoming Parade up through town featuring bands, floats, and more, highlighting the theme “Out of this World!” Watch for details. pr@kcsd.k12.pa.us ...