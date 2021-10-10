CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renovo, PA

Coming soon: Renovo events

Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 6 days ago

(RENOVO, PA) Renovo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Renovo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJRfY_0cMyj26B00

Chris Lee at The Tavern

Sinnamahoning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10426 Main St, Sinnamahoning, PA

Live acoustic with Chris Lee - back at The Tavern!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bHQo_0cMyj26B00

DIY 6FT Porch Sign

Beech Creek, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

DIY to make you very own 3/4"x14"×6foot porch welcome sign. Boards will be stained in advance either, natural, redwood or ebony. Ready for you to either paint, vinyl or stencil your own personal...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtM00_0cMyj26B00

Little Pine 5

Waterville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4205 Little Pine Creek Rd, Waterville, PA

The Little Pine 5 Miler is a beginner trail race that is suitable for runners/hikers of all ages and skill levels. We use the Lakeshore Trail loop located in Little Pine State Park. Although it's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lnjG_0cMyj26B00

50th Class Reunion Homecoming Weekend Celebration

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 401 N Fairview St, Lock Haven, PA

Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center 10 Susquehanna Ave Lock Haven, PA 17745 Join the Lock Haven University Alumni Association this Homecoming for the Class of 1970 and Class of 1971 50th...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4xIE_0cMyj26B00

Lock Haven University/Keystone Central School District Homecoming Parade

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Time TBD. LHU and KCSD join together for a Homecoming Parade up through town featuring bands, floats, and more, highlighting the theme “Out of this World!” Watch for details. pr@kcsd.k12.pa.us ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lock Haven, PA
Renovo, PA
Government
City
Waterville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Renovo, PA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhu#Kcsd
Renovo News Watch

Renovo News Watch

Renovo, PA
21
Followers
269
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy