Waurika events coming up

(WAURIKA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Waurika calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waurika area:

Duncan 7:00pm – Holiday Inn Express Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1520 W Apollo Dr, Duncan, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Josh Ward Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2002 S 13th St, Duncan, OK

Josh Ward - Duncan, OK at Stephens-County Fairgrounds, 2002 South 13th St, Duncan, OK 73533, Duncan, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 08:00 pm

Trunk or Treat with Viridian Coffee Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1460 W Main St, Duncan, OK

A festive holiday event for the entire family! Join us on Saturday, October 30th from 4PM-6PM at Viridian Coffee - Lawton 2nd St for an evening filled with fun! With games, candy, and more, you...

FALL CLASSIC Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2002 S 13th St, Duncan, OK

NSR Fall Classic aims is to enhance the value of pedigreed swine, maintain breed integrity, and provide relevant member education and youth development experiences.

Educational Freedom Part 2: Federalization of our public schools; federal overreach Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 1404 W Main St, Duncan, OK

FB live stream available. Educational Freedom Part2:Federalization of our public schools; federal overreach; and the U.S. Department of Education. SPEAKERS James Taylor, Phd & Pastor of Christ...