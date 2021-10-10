CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NE

Live events on the horizon in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 6 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIcUE_0cMyj0Kj00

Krause 2880 Landsaver Chisel Plow

Minatare, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Krause 2880 Landsaver Chisel Plow, 18’' Wide, 10.00-15 Front Tires, Scrapers, 37” Spacing, Power Lift Assist, 18’ Frame Width, 14” Straight Front Cutting Disks 8” Spacing, Hydraulic Lift/lower...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYAov_0cMyj0Kj00

Christian Skate Night

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 775 Crescent Dr, Gering, NE

Calling all churches, youth groups & Jesus lovers! Zwetzig Skate & Bounce is now providing a skate night where you can join in fellowship at a safe place and enjoy Christian music! This happens...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSq0c_0cMyj0Kj00

Trick or Treat

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

No tricks, just treats! Join us in Terrytown for popcorn, candy, and games. Family friendly & free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDBjq_0cMyj0Kj00

2021: Card Class with Michelle

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Card making class: Class starts at 6:00 and goes till 8:00. Steph's Studio Classroom. Have you ever wondered how to start making cards? Do you want a challenge making cards? Do you have lots of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408ARb_0cMyj0Kj00

"EERIE NIGHT" Original Design Paint & Sip HALLOWEEN PaRtY

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

There is nothing better than a fall night out with friends to enjoy Halloween and I promise - this will be a goolish time for all - Join us in paint this EERIE original masterpiece while sipping...

ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

