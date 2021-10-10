Live events on the horizon in Bridgeport

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

Krause 2880 Landsaver Chisel Plow Minatare, NE

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Krause 2880 Landsaver Chisel Plow, 18’' Wide, 10.00-15 Front Tires, Scrapers, 37” Spacing, Power Lift Assist, 18’ Frame Width, 14” Straight Front Cutting Disks 8” Spacing, Hydraulic Lift/lower...

Christian Skate Night Gering, NE

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 775 Crescent Dr, Gering, NE

Calling all churches, youth groups & Jesus lovers! Zwetzig Skate & Bounce is now providing a skate night where you can join in fellowship at a safe place and enjoy Christian music! This happens...

Trick or Treat Gering, NE

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

No tricks, just treats! Join us in Terrytown for popcorn, candy, and games. Family friendly & free

2021: Card Class with Michelle Alliance, NE

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 210 Box Butte Ave, Alliance, NE

Card making class: Class starts at 6:00 and goes till 8:00. Steph's Studio Classroom. Have you ever wondered how to start making cards? Do you want a challenge making cards? Do you have lots of...

"EERIE NIGHT" Original Design Paint & Sip HALLOWEEN PaRtY Gering, NE

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

There is nothing better than a fall night out with friends to enjoy Halloween and I promise - this will be a goolish time for all - Join us in paint this EERIE original masterpiece while sipping...