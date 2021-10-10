Live events on the horizon in Superior
(SUPERIOR, NE) Live events are coming to Superior.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Superior:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 1141 NE-78, Guide Rock, NE
SELLING FURNITURE-TOOLS AND OTHER ITEMS FOR THE HOWARD BREWSTER ESTATE IN CLAY CENTER, NEBRASKA
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 411 N Webster St, Red Cloud, NE
Playing songs from the 1940s to the 21st century, Blue Plate Special is a band for music fans with a hearty appetite. Using their distinctive sound, the band presents a variety of musical genres...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location: 5th Street and North C Street
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Cheer your favorite football clubs at the top football leagues in Concordia, Kansas. From the biggest events like the FA Cup to the local football tournaments near you; there is everything that...
