Covelo, CA

Live events coming up in Covelo

Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 6 days ago

(COVELO, CA) Live events are coming to Covelo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Covelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRXbt_0cMyixvC00

Post — 5Rhythms Heeraa & Now - Dance Moving Meditation

Dos Rios, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 11706-11724 Laytonville Dos Rios Rd, Dos Rios, CA

5-Day Waves* residential workshop at a magical, private semi-open air dance studio on the Eel River in Mendocino County, California. Working with the 5Rhythms map and the 7 Chakra system using...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0maY_0cMyixvC00

PAA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Elk Creek

Elk Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Elk Creek (CA) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Paradise Adventist Academy (Paradise, CA) on Thursday, October 14 @ 5:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOUZK_0cMyixvC00

End of Days Paintball Scenario Game

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 3000 Branscomb Road, Laytonville, CA 95454

Multi-Day Paintball Scenario Game at Mendocino Magic in Laytonville, Mendocino County, Northern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnzAa_0cMyixvC00

Hot Buttered Rum "Annual Hallowe'en Bash"

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 291 School Street, Willits, CA 95490

Cosmic Pickle Productions is proud to present our annual Hallowe'en Bash featuring Hot Buttered Rum, with other guests T.B.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS78e_0cMyixvC00

The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Join us for an intimate 3-day music festival featuring The String Cheese Incident and more at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covelo Voice

Covelo Voice

Covelo, CA
ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

