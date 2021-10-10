CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niland, CA

Niland events coming up

Niland Dispatch
Niland Dispatch
 6 days ago

(NILAND, CA) Niland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjYyn_0cMyiv9k00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Westmorland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Westmorland, CA 92281

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djSxe_0cMyiv9k00

Family Event at Hinojosa Park

Brawley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

We're excited to serve you at our Family Event at Hinojosa Park in Brawley, CA! There will be FREE Food, jumpers for kids, raffled gift, outdoor games, and more. We encourage you to invite your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ub3vy_0cMyiv9k00

El Show En Vivo De Bely Y Beto

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 46-200 Harrison Pl, Coachella, CA

Buy Bely y Beto tickets to see sets from the best Latin music live and in-person on Sun, Oct 17, 2021 5:00 pm at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I2P4i_0cMyiv9k00

Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1500-1598 4th St, Coachella, CA

Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival has returned! Please join friends, neighbors and family for some fun at our Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival. There will be a live band and DJ, mechanical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1Q0M_0cMyiv9k00

City Council Meeting

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:58 PM

Address: 1515 6th St, Coachella, CA

Pursuant to Executive Order N-29-20, this meeting will be conducted by teleconference/electronically and there will be no in-person public access to the meeting location. Please Note: Instructions...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brawley, CA
City
Westmorland, CA
City
Coachella, CA
City
Niland, CA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dj#Make Yourself#Sun Oct 10#Free Food#Latin
Niland Dispatch

Niland Dispatch

Niland, CA
38
Followers
262
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy