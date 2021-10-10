Niland events coming up

(NILAND, CA) Niland is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Westmorland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Westmorland, CA 92281

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Family Event at Hinojosa Park Brawley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

We're excited to serve you at our Family Event at Hinojosa Park in Brawley, CA! There will be FREE Food, jumpers for kids, raffled gift, outdoor games, and more. We encourage you to invite your...

El Show En Vivo De Bely Y Beto Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 46-200 Harrison Pl, Coachella, CA

Buy Bely y Beto tickets to see sets from the best Latin music live and in-person on Sun, Oct 17, 2021 5:00 pm at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA.

Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1500-1598 4th St, Coachella, CA

Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival has returned! Please join friends, neighbors and family for some fun at our Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival. There will be a live band and DJ, mechanical...

City Council Meeting Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:58 PM

Address: 1515 6th St, Coachella, CA

Pursuant to Executive Order N-29-20, this meeting will be conducted by teleconference/electronically and there will be no in-person public access to the meeting location. Please Note: Instructions...