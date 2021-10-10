Live events coming up in Gualala

(GUALALA, CA) Gualala is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gualala:

Boonville Farmers Market Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 14025 CA-128, Boonville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 6pm Location: 17700 Boonville Road

Stillness & Bliss: BIPOC weekend Yoga Retreat in Gualala Gualala, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Please make sure you purchase travel insurance that would cover a cancelled retreat or your personal need or emergency to cancel your retreat. Make sure to check fine print. Fear of travel isn't...

23rd Annual Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival Philo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 7000 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466

The full range of Anderson Valley Pinot Noirs, wrapped in a 3-day festival of wine, food, music, education, and gorgeous scenery.

Silent Disco in the Haunted Wine Cave! Hopland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 11684 US-101, Hopland, CA

Monster Mash your way through our haunted wine cave for a spellbinding wine flight followed by a dance party under the stars!

Harvest & Stay on the “Secret Coast” Gualala, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 35101 CA-1, Gualala, CA

At Mar Vista Farm + Cottages, harvest season is year-round...but this Fall - expect an amazing experience in this true sense-of-place paradise. Life slows down, …

