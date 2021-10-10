Live events on the horizon in Red Rock

(RED ROCK, AZ) Red Rock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Rock area:

No School - Fall Break Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 11279 W Grier Rd, Marana, AZ

There will be no school during Fall Break October 11-15, 2021. School will resume October 18th. Enjoy your Fall Break! For #maranaschools school year calendar visit...

Night Jumps Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4900 N Taylor St, Eloy, AZ

THIS IS NOT AN EVENT FOR SPECTATORS. YOU CANNOT SEE THE SKYDIVERS IN FREE-FALL. Night jumps are one of the five options you have for completing your D-license requirements; but night jumps are not...

2021 MHC Hot Air BalloonFest Marana, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 13395 N. Marana Main St, Marana, AZ 85653

There’s something for everybody….a classic car show, kids zone, two hot air balloons offering tethered rides, 30 food trucks, wine tasting.

Pee Wee Soccer: Ages 3-4 — Town of Marana Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 13250 N Lon Adams Rd, Marana, AZ

The Town of Marana is partnering with Challenger Sports to teach your kids the fundamentals of soccer. Challenger Sports brings coaches over from Europe to give them an opportunity to coach in the...

Society of International Business Fellows Summit Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 15000 N Secret Springs Dr, Marana, AZ

The conference agenda is Crossing the Generational Divide: Insights and Strategies to Unlock the Potential of Every Generation,