Jeffersonville events coming up

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Jeffersonville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jeffersonville:

Jackson Varsity Football @ Miami Trace Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3818 State Rte 41, Washington Court House, OH

The Miami Trace (Washington Courthouse, OH) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Jackson (OH) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Pumpkins and Pastries South Solon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 7224 E Main St, South Solon, OH

Join us after morning worship service for pumpkins and pastries. We will have a "Pumpkin Patch" in the front yard of the church and we will serve baked goods and apple cider.

TRIBAL TEMPLE Cloud 9 Bowersville, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Hängebank 4, 45307 Essen

LINE UP: SUNDANCE MARATHI SURIDAY GOAKLAUS BESNIK AUDI0NAUT M15CHK1ND SPIELKIND SOUND SYSTEM: SURIDAY DECO: VISUAL DREAMS

Cow Painting on Canvas by Michelle South Charleston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Cow Painting on Canvas by Michelle is on Facebook. To connect with Cow Painting on Canvas by Michelle, join Facebook today.

The ELM Tree Project's: First Annual Memory Walk Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

1st Annual Memory Walk at 110 E Court St, Washington Court House, OH 43160-1324, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:30 pm