Jeffersonville, OH

Jeffersonville events coming up

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 6 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are coming to Jeffersonville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jeffersonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRJg7_0cMyisVZ00

Jackson Varsity Football @ Miami Trace

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3818 State Rte 41, Washington Court House, OH

The Miami Trace (Washington Courthouse, OH) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Jackson (OH) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA5Qt_0cMyisVZ00

Pumpkins and Pastries

South Solon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 7224 E Main St, South Solon, OH

Join us after morning worship service for pumpkins and pastries. We will have a "Pumpkin Patch" in the front yard of the church and we will serve baked goods and apple cider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEuE8_0cMyisVZ00

TRIBAL TEMPLE Cloud 9

Bowersville, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Hängebank 4, 45307 Essen

LINE UP: SUNDANCE MARATHI SURIDAY GOAKLAUS BESNIK AUDI0NAUT M15CHK1ND SPIELKIND SOUND SYSTEM: SURIDAY DECO: VISUAL DREAMS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zElC_0cMyisVZ00

Cow Painting on Canvas by Michelle

South Charleston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Cow Painting on Canvas by Michelle is on Facebook. To connect with Cow Painting on Canvas by Michelle, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0eot_0cMyisVZ00

The ELM Tree Project's: First Annual Memory Walk

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

1st Annual Memory Walk at 110 E Court St, Washington Court House, OH 43160-1324, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:30 pm

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
46
Followers
337
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

