Mayville, ND

Live events Mayville — what’s coming up

Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 6 days ago

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mayville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksQcT_0cMyircq00

UND Running Home 5K

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Princeton St, Grand Forks, ND 58203

UND Greek Life is hosting the UND Running Home 5K to help in kicking off UND Homecoming Week!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhpJW_0cMyircq00

Finley Fire & Ice Raffle Night

Finley, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 213 4th St, Finley, ND

Finley Fire & Ice Raffle NightRumors Tavern6:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Cooperstown ND0042@ducks.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ug6iU_0cMyircq00

Girls Night Out The Show at Half Brothers Brewing Co. (Grand Forks, ND)

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 17 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Grand Forks ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5JvG_0cMyircq00

Live Music with Scott Wilcox at Mayville Golf Course

Mayville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 34 Westwood Dr, Mayville, ND

Scott Wilcox is a singer songwriter that has been on Oprah Winfrey and in a Super Bowl commercial. He plays classic covers from every era as well as Americana blues originals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10os7F_0cMyircq00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

