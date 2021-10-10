Events on the Edison calendar

(EDISON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Edison calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edison:

Deans Haunted Mansion Fort Gaines, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Deans Haunted Mansion Located 106 n washington st, fort gaines, ga 39851 All tickets are non refundable

Trick or Treat Trail Colquitt, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 158 West St, Colquitt, GA

Kid's costume parade and treats! Come join the fun with the Chamber of Commerce sponsored event as the kids will enter in Spring Creek Park and follow the trail to the treat area. There will be...

Tiftarea Academy Varsity Football @ Terrell Academy Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 602 Academy Dr SE, Dawson, GA

The Terrell Academy (Dawson, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Tiftarea Academy (Chula, GA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Georgetown, GA 39854

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Georgetown-area adults ages 18+)

DCC Halloween Party Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 581 Graves Station Rd SW, Dawson, GA

Join us for the DCC Halloween Party. Costumes & Cocktails. Mischief & Mayhem. Cover: $10 Member / $20 Non-Member Featuring Carter Cross! Band plays at 8pm! Cash Bar! Prizes for Best Costumes...