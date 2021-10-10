CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edison, GA

Events on the Edison calendar

Edison Post
Edison Post
 6 days ago

(EDISON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Edison calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37HOr8_0cMyiqk700

Deans Haunted Mansion

Fort Gaines, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Deans Haunted Mansion Located 106 n washington st, fort gaines, ga 39851 All tickets are non refundable

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFSIv_0cMyiqk700

Trick or Treat Trail

Colquitt, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 158 West St, Colquitt, GA

Kid's costume parade and treats! Come join the fun with the Chamber of Commerce sponsored event as the kids will enter in Spring Creek Park and follow the trail to the treat area. There will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uVFB_0cMyiqk700

Tiftarea Academy Varsity Football @ Terrell Academy

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 602 Academy Dr SE, Dawson, GA

The Terrell Academy (Dawson, GA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Tiftarea Academy (Chula, GA) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3oam_0cMyiqk700

Georgetown Speed Dating | Virtual Speed Dating | Ages 18+ (Free)

Georgetown, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Couple.com, Georgetown, GA 39854

Couple | Virtual Speed Dates, Epic After-parties (Georgetown-area adults ages 18+)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SI3Pw_0cMyiqk700

DCC Halloween Party

Dawson, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 581 Graves Station Rd SW, Dawson, GA

Join us for the DCC Halloween Party. Costumes & Cocktails. Mischief & Mayhem. Cover: $10 Member / $20 Non-Member Featuring Carter Cross! Band plays at 8pm! Cash Bar! Prizes for Best Costumes...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chula, GA
City
Edison, GA
City
Dawson, GA
City
Georgetown, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
35
Followers
267
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy