Coming soon: Navajo events
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 191 US-191, Chinle, AZ
Sport: Cross Country Level: Varsity Game Type: Sport Gender: Coed Place: Away Opponent: Holbrook HS; Winslow HS; Chinle HS
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Drexel Run takes place October 16, 2021 in Saint Michaels, Arizona. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM
We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: Arizona 264 and Loop Road, Window Rock, AZ
The "Window Rock" itself, carved by centuries of wind, sand, and water, is 47 feet in diameter and is a major tourist attraction. The Navajo Nation is a varied land of mountains and desert.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM
Address: 7 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Rehoboth, NM
The Rehoboth Christian (Rehoboth, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Navajo Prep (Farmington, NM) on Friday, October 22 @ 4p.
