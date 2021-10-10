CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo, NM

Coming soon: Navajo events

Navajo News Beat
Navajo News Beat
 6 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Navajo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo:

Cross Country - Varsity - Coed

Chinle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 191 US-191, Chinle, AZ

Sport: Cross Country Level: Varsity Game Type: Sport Gender: Coed Place: Away Opponent: Holbrook HS; Winslow HS; Chinle HS

Drexel Run

St Michaels, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Drexel Run takes place October 16, 2021 in Saint Michaels, Arizona. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Neighborhood Meeting with Councilor Linda Garcia, District 1

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM

We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...

Annual Navajo Nation Museum Keshmish Festival

Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Arizona 264 and Loop Road, Window Rock, AZ

The "Window Rock" itself, carved by centuries of wind, sand, and water, is 47 feet in diameter and is a major tourist attraction. The Navajo Nation is a varied land of mountains and desert.

Navajo Prep Girls Varsity Soccer @ Rehoboth Christian

Rehoboth, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 7 Tse Yaaniichii Ln, Rehoboth, NM

The Rehoboth Christian (Rehoboth, NM) varsity soccer team has a home conference game vs. Navajo Prep (Farmington, NM) on Friday, October 22 @ 4p.

