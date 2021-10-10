Ackley calendar: Coming events

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Ackley area:

St. Mary's Turkey Dinner Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 611 Sherman Ave, Ackley, IA

Turkey Dinner will be served on Oct. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. Serving is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for carry-out or delivery only. The cost is $10. Children under age 5 eat for free...

2021 season night 3 Wellsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 16519 185th St, Wellsburg, IA

$7 per person A Haunted Corn Maze that is volunteer operated with all proceeds going back to our community. A scare of a time!

Forest, Roadside & Right of Way Cont. Ed. Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 524 Lawler St # A, Iowa Falls, IA

2,5,6, & 10. Please contact Hardin County Extension Office to pre-register the week before. Social distancing will be required and wearing a mask is recommended. Contact: Jodie Bonewitz...

Geistheilungstag mit Jesus Lopez Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: Medioweg 1, 50126 Bergheim

Jesus Lopez besitzt die besondere Gabe, Menschen alleine durch seine Berührung in andere Bewusstseinszustände zu führen.