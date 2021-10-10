CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ackley, IA

Ackley calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ackley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWs6M_0cMyinLA00

St. Mary's Turkey Dinner

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 611 Sherman Ave, Ackley, IA

Turkey Dinner will be served on Oct. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. Serving is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for carry-out or delivery only. The cost is $10. Children under age 5 eat for free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286i9m_0cMyinLA00

2021 season night 3

Wellsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 16519 185th St, Wellsburg, IA

$7 per person A Haunted Corn Maze that is volunteer operated with all proceeds going back to our community. A scare of a time!

Opening Night

Wellsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 16519 185th St, Wellsburg, IA

$7 per person A Haunted Corn Maze that is volunteer operated with all proceeds going back to our community. A scare of a time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFUiy_0cMyinLA00

Forest, Roadside & Right of Way Cont. Ed.

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 524 Lawler St # A, Iowa Falls, IA

2,5,6, & 10. Please contact Hardin County Extension Office to pre-register the week before. Social distancing will be required and wearing a mask is recommended. Contact: Jodie Bonewitz...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUFkL_0cMyinLA00

Geistheilungstag mit Jesus Lopez

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: Medioweg 1, 50126 Bergheim

Jesus Lopez besitzt die besondere Gabe, Menschen alleine durch seine Berührung in andere Bewusstseinszustände zu führen.

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
ABOUT

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

