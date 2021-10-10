Garrison events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GARRISON, ND) Garrison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garrison:

Disciple

Beulah, ND

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 204 5th St NW, Beulah, ND

Disciple will be in Beulah, ND on October 27! This event is FREE. ---------- Since their debut album in 1995, Disciple has recorded 12 albums, earned 14...

Ken & Kathie Krueger Farm Retirement Auction

Garrison, ND

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Preview is October 4–21 and loadout will be October 21– November 4. For information contact Ken, 70...

4th-6th Youth Bash — CCM

Garrison, ND

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1228 47th Ave NW, Garrison, ND

Come join us this fall for a great opportunity for youth to come together in fellowship, grow together in lives of faith, and have a good ol' time in between. Join us for a day of activities...

Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt

Beulah, ND

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 Central Ave N, Beulah, ND

Pick up a clue sheet at the library any time during the week of October 25th, and hunt around Main Street Beulah for the 12 hidden pumpkins! Treats will be given to all participants, and the...

