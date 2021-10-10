CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garberville, CA

Events on the Garberville calendar

Garberville News Alert
Garberville News Alert
 6 days ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Garberville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garberville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6g5J_0cMyilZi00

Grab-N-Go at the Book Room

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Grab-N-Go at the Book Room Hosted By Friends of the Long Valley Public Library. Event starts at Fri Oct 29 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Branscomb., Halloween! Stay tuned for more details...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKCAY_0cMyilZi00

Humboldt Redwoods Marathon

Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 17119 Avenue of the Giants, Weott, CA

We'll forgive you if you have trouble concentrating on the road ahead of you while running The Humboldt Redwoods Marathon, Half Marathon, or 5K. After all, you'll probably be looking up at the old...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK2G8_0cMyilZi00

Pumpkin Carving

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

Join us for pumpkin carving on October 23rd at Gyppo Ale Mill. Save the date - more details to follow.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoI6k_0cMyilZi00

Kate Wolf Music Festival 2022 - 25th Anniversary

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:59 PM

Address: 50350 Hwy. 101 North, Laytonville, CA 95454

Four stages of Music on 150 acres-Workshops-Kids' area-Camping-Food court-Music jamming area-Flowing creek, 'Hobo Jungle' Campfire Sing-more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbwnJ_0cMyilZi00

USAL HOPPER: THE LOST COAST

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Join us for a unique weekend in Mendocino County. Usal Beach and the Lost Coast are in a remote section of Northern California nestled between the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Eel River to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garberville, CA
Local
California Government
Garberville, CA
Government
City
Laytonville, CA
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Live Events#Branscomb#Sun Oct 10#Giants#Upper Pacific Dr#Sun Jun
Garberville News Alert

Garberville News Alert

Garberville, CA
16
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy