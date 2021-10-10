Thornton events coming soon

(THORNTON, NH) Live events are lining up on the Thornton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thornton:

NHAHPERD Fall Conference: Ignite Your Passion & Purpose! Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 56 Packard’s Road, Waterville Valley, NH 03215

Join us for our in-person sessions at Waterville Valley Conference center. With tons of sessions for everyone!

Storytime at The Curious George Cottage Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 7 Noon Peak Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Pull up a pillow and listen to your favorite Curious George stories being read out loud by one of our amazing volunteers or staff members. Donations […]



Alcoholics Anonymous: BYOB Big Book Group Campton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 1345 Main St, Campton, NH

Thursday, 7:30 pm to 8:45 pm Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and have a desire to stop drinking.

Octoberfest Tournaments Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25 Village Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Octoberfest Tournaments is a hockey tournament that takes place in Waterville Valley, NH

Fall Foliage Fest in Waterville Valley Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 33 Village Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

To complement the brilliant fall foliage, join us for a weekend of family fun, including free outdoor concerts, merchant tent sales, ski swap, 5K road race, 1.6 K fun run. Please