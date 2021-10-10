CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thornton, NH

Thornton events coming soon

Thornton Times
Thornton Times
 6 days ago

(THORNTON, NH) Live events are lining up on the Thornton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thornton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ5De_0cMyikgz00

NHAHPERD Fall Conference: Ignite Your Passion & Purpose!

Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 56 Packard’s Road, Waterville Valley, NH 03215

Join us for our in-person sessions at Waterville Valley Conference center. With tons of sessions for everyone!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmYd3_0cMyikgz00

Storytime at The Curious George Cottage

Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 7 Noon Peak Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Pull up a pillow and listen to your favorite Curious George stories being read out loud by one of our amazing volunteers or staff members. Donations […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4caqYX_0cMyikgz00

Alcoholics Anonymous: BYOB Big Book Group

Campton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 1345 Main St, Campton, NH

Thursday, 7:30 pm to 8:45 pm Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and have a desire to stop drinking.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GNeae_0cMyikgz00

Octoberfest Tournaments

Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25 Village Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Octoberfest Tournaments is a hockey tournament that takes place in Waterville Valley, NH

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0cZO_0cMyikgz00

Fall Foliage Fest in Waterville Valley

Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 33 Village Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

To complement the brilliant fall foliage, join us for a weekend of family fun, including free outdoor concerts, merchant tent sales, ski swap, 5K road race, 1.6 K fun run. Please

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Campton, NH
City
Thornton, NH
City
Waterville Valley, NH
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Packard#Nh 03215#Sun Oct 10
Thornton Times

Thornton Times

Thornton, NH
5
Followers
282
Post
937
Views
ABOUT

With Thornton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy