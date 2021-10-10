Live events coming up in Buras

(BURAS, LA) Live events are coming to Buras.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buras:

Football vs Thomas Jefferson Buras, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 34121 LA-23, Buras, LA

View pregame, live and post-game details from the Thomas Jefferson vs. South Plaquemines Louisiana game on Oct 15, 2021

Fall N Tide XVI Buras, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Rosemarie Dr, Buras, LA

The famous raffle is returning this year for Fall N Tide! All raffle ticket sales will be handled via our club website rather than in-person, and the raffle drawings will be held at Delta Marina...

Plaquemines Parish Ducks Unlimited Banquet Buras, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 35619 Hwy 11, Buras, LA

Plaquemines Parish Ducks Unlimited BanquetBuras Auditorium6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Plaquemines Parish LA0056@ducks.org