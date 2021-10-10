CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buras, LA

Live events coming up in Buras

Buras Updates
Buras Updates
 6 days ago

(BURAS, LA) Live events are coming to Buras.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buras:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uK3k_0cMyijoG00

Football vs Thomas Jefferson

Buras, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 34121 LA-23, Buras, LA

View pregame, live and post-game details from the Thomas Jefferson vs. South Plaquemines Louisiana game on Oct 15, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0b0T_0cMyijoG00

Fall N Tide XVI

Buras, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Rosemarie Dr, Buras, LA

The famous raffle is returning this year for Fall N Tide! All raffle ticket sales will be handled via our club website rather than in-person, and the raffle drawings will be held at Delta Marina...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWUqw_0cMyijoG00

Plaquemines Parish Ducks Unlimited Banquet

Buras, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 35619 Hwy 11, Buras, LA

Plaquemines Parish Ducks Unlimited BanquetBuras Auditorium6:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Plaquemines Parish LA0056@ducks.org

