Oberlin, KS

Oberlin events coming up

Oberlin News Watch
 6 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS) Oberlin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oberlin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRs6N_0cMyih2o00

Grand Oberlin Opry

Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Morgan Dr, Oberlin, KS

The Grand Oberlin Opry is held each 4th Friday with a night of musical, comedy and variety entertainment. Classic country music, and Classic old time rock and roll. Guest entertainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rA9rT_0cMyih2o00

McCook Junktoberfest

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 307 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

Junktoberfest is an annual vintage and artisan market held the 3rd weekend of October. Over 60 vendors from multiple states will bring to you the funkiest vintage, most unusual antiques, amazing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CABob_0cMyih2o00

100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die - Book Signing

Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 732 Main St, Hoxie, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJjoK_0cMyih2o00

In-person Medicare Seminar

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 402 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

When it comes to choosing the right Medicare coverage, it is important to understand all of your options. We’re here to help you make the right choice. Join us at our free informational seminar to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7BPj_0cMyih2o00

Yoga Basics

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

A vinyasa style yoga class suitable for both new and experienced yogis! Breath is connected with movement in a feel-good class that flows from one pose to the next. Classes are structured with...

Oberlin, KS
With Oberlin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

