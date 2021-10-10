Oberlin events coming up

(OBERLIN, KS) Oberlin is ready for live events.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oberlin:

Grand Oberlin Opry Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Morgan Dr, Oberlin, KS

The Grand Oberlin Opry is held each 4th Friday with a night of musical, comedy and variety entertainment. Classic country music, and Classic old time rock and roll. Guest entertainers.

McCook Junktoberfest McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 307 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

Junktoberfest is an annual vintage and artisan market held the 3rd weekend of October. Over 60 vendors from multiple states will bring to you the funkiest vintage, most unusual antiques, amazing...

100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die - Book Signing Hoxie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 732 Main St, Hoxie, KS

Roxie Yonkey; Book Signing; Free and open to the public.

In-person Medicare Seminar McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 402 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

When it comes to choosing the right Medicare coverage, it is important to understand all of your options. We’re here to help you make the right choice. Join us at our free informational seminar to...

Yoga Basics McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

A vinyasa style yoga class suitable for both new and experienced yogis! Breath is connected with movement in a feel-good class that flows from one pose to the next. Classes are structured with...