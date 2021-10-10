Live events Duncan — what’s coming up

(DUNCAN, AZ) Duncan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duncan area:

Family Campout Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 101 E Roper Lake Rd, Safford, AZ

Arizona Family Campout Programweekends are designed for families that have little or no experience camping. We will introduce you to the great experiences you can share with your family and...

Graham County Fair: Boots, Chaps & Cowboy Hats Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

The 95th annual Graham County Fair features a carnival with rides, games and entertainment, 4-H exhibits and food vendors at Graham County Fairgrounds. The counties throughout Arizona will be...

Teen Program- Horror Makeup Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

For teens ages 12-17. No registration required. Learn techniques for classic horror makeup effects.

SHS Orchestra and Jazz Band Fall 2021 Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 980 S 14th Ave, Safford, AZ

Join us for an evening of wonderful music performed by Safford High School Orchestra and Jazz Band students under the direction of Mr. Chip Cheney and Ms. Phelan Bauman!

Green Tamale Class Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Cindy Pearson will teach us to make delicious green corn tamales just in time for the holidays! Recipe available before class. Bring your ingredients and leave with prepped masa or just come to...