CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, OH

Kingsville calendar: What's coming up

Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 6 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGedk_0cMyifHM00

Great Lakes Geek Fest 2021

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 E 21st St, Ashtabula, OH

Explore all upcoming great lakes events in Ashtabula, find information & tickets for upcoming great lakes events happening in Ashtabula.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcT0S_0cMyifHM00

Yoga at the yak

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 AM

Address: 1 Ferry Dr, Ashtabula, OH

Enjoy a 45 minute flow with us! As your instructor leads you through your poses and breath work, this practice will help you gain strength, flexibility, balance and concentration. Yoga is truly a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rgrR_0cMyifHM00

Bridge 2 Bridge Half Marathon & 5K

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1633 Walnut Blvd, Ashtabula, OH

The Bridge 2 Bridge Half Marathon & 5K is on Saturday October 23, 2021 to Sunday October 24, 2021. It includes the following events: Bridge 2 Bridge 5K, Bridge 2 Bridge 5K- 14 & Under, and Bridge...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBtNl_0cMyifHM00

2021 Boot and Winter Apparel Giveaway

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3703 Station Ave, Ashtabula, OH

2021 Boot and Winter Apparel Giveaway at G.O. Community Development Corporation, 3703 Station Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004, Ashtabula, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmV2v_0cMyifHM00

geneva, pa

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3315 N Ridge Rd E Unit 400, Ashtabula, OH

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in geneva_pa? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, OH
Ashtabula, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashtabula, OH
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 14 Under#Fandango
Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
47
Followers
329
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy