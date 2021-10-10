Siren calendar: Events coming up

(SIREN, WI) Live events are lining up on the Siren calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Siren:

Alpha Farmers' Market Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11631 WI-70, Grantsburg, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Thursdays, 3 pm - 5 pm Location:Burnett Dairy Cooperative, 11631 Wisconsin 70

Pasta Pasta Pasta! Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7711 Park Rd W, Siren, WI

Thursday, October 14th from 6-8pm at Acorn Pantry (the NEW locaton on Main Street). In this class, taught by Chef Andy (head chef of Tesora Catering & Events), we focus on making fresh pasta, such...

Grantsburg - Burnett County Farmers Market Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 257 W St George Ave, Grantsburg, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Fridays, 2PM - 4PMLocation: Burnett Medical Center parking lot

Mixed Sampler Quilt Guild Show Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7564 W Alder St, Webster, WI

34th Annual show features 200 quilts large, medium, and small from traditional to art quilts, quilt shop vendors, quilt raffle, quilt silent auction, demonstrations & special exhibits, quilt...

Tjader Challenge Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: WI-70 Trunk, Siren, WI

Tjader Acres Disc Golf Course Sun Oct 18 2020 at 07:00 am