CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Siren, WI

Siren calendar: Events coming up

Siren Post
Siren Post
 6 days ago

(SIREN, WI) Live events are lining up on the Siren calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Siren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVQKq_0cMyieOd00

Alpha Farmers' Market

Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11631 WI-70, Grantsburg, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Thursdays, 3 pm - 5 pm Location:Burnett Dairy Cooperative, 11631 Wisconsin 70

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhIH8_0cMyieOd00

Pasta Pasta Pasta!

Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7711 Park Rd W, Siren, WI

Thursday, October 14th from 6-8pm at Acorn Pantry (the NEW locaton on Main Street). In this class, taught by Chef Andy (head chef of Tesora Catering & Events), we focus on making fresh pasta, such...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvVb8_0cMyieOd00

Grantsburg - Burnett County Farmers Market

Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 257 W St George Ave, Grantsburg, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Fridays, 2PM - 4PMLocation: Burnett Medical Center parking lot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghUkM_0cMyieOd00

Mixed Sampler Quilt Guild Show

Webster, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7564 W Alder St, Webster, WI

34th Annual show features 200 quilts large, medium, and small from traditional to art quilts, quilt shop vendors, quilt raffle, quilt silent auction, demonstrations & special exhibits, quilt...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJwBl_0cMyieOd00

Tjader Challenge

Siren, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: WI-70 Trunk, Siren, WI

Tjader Acres Disc Golf Course Sun Oct 18 2020 at 07:00 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Siren, WI
City
Grantsburg, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St George#Fresh Pasta#Live Events#Burnett Dairy Cooperative#Acorn Pantry#Tesora Catering Events#Burnett Medical Center#Sun Oct 10
Siren Post

Siren Post

Siren, WI
33
Followers
328
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Siren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy