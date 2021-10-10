CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events coming up in Baker

Baker News Beat
Baker News Beat
 6 days ago

(BAKER, MT) Live events are lining up on the Baker calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8aDN_0cMyidVu00

marmarth, nd

Marmarth, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in marmarth_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLIbv_0cMyidVu00

Calcutta

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 19 W Montana Ave, Baker, MT

Baker Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Annual Calcutta Event. This year has a Hawaiian Luau theme. $120 for a party of two. This includes dinner for 2, 4 drinks and the chance to win some money...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vS2WT_0cMyidVu00

59324

Mill Iron, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 59324? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3LA8_0cMyidVu00

Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction

Baker, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Steffes Group Inc. is having Schweigert Ranch Inc. Equipment Reduction Auction in Baker MT on Oct 21, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

With Baker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

