Imperial events coming soon

Fanning Consignment Auctions Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 73502 338 Ave, Imperial, NE

First Monday, February through November - Open Auctions with items from many sources. Antiques, collectables, all unique. Food available with entertainment for all Chase County Fairgrounds. Labor...

Hey Boo! Let’s Get Sheet Faced Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

SAVE THE DATE - Halloween Party October 29th @ 8PM! - Costume Contest with 1st,2nd,3rd CASH prize WINNERS! - Drink Specials - DJ Kimble with Night Sounds Entertainment playing the tunes! See you...

Rowse 5-Wheel Rake Grant, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Rowse 5-Wheel Rake, 14' Working Width, 2" Ball Hitch, Hydraulic, 5' Wheels, ST225/75R15 Tires, Jack Stand, SN: 5393

Leland & Betty Thomas Moving Auction Grant, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 123-199 Garfield Ave, Grant, NE

Leland & Betty are selling their home and planning to retire to their Winnebago! Their furniture is name brand and very clean. Leland's tools are name brand as well!