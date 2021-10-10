CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, NE

Imperial events coming soon

Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 6 days ago

(IMPERIAL, NE) Imperial has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Imperial:

Fanning Consignment Auctions

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 73502 338 Ave, Imperial, NE

First Monday, February through November - Open Auctions with items from many sources. Antiques, collectables, all unique. Food available with entertainment for all Chase County Fairgrounds. Labor...

Hey Boo! Let’s Get Sheet Faced

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

SAVE THE DATE - Halloween Party October 29th @ 8PM! - Costume Contest with 1st,2nd,3rd CASH prize WINNERS! - Drink Specials - DJ Kimble with Night Sounds Entertainment playing the tunes! See you...

Rowse 5-Wheel Rake

Grant, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Rowse 5-Wheel Rake, 14' Working Width, 2" Ball Hitch, Hydraulic, 5' Wheels, ST225/75R15 Tires, Jack Stand, SN: 5393

Leland & Betty Thomas Moving Auction

Grant, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 123-199 Garfield Ave, Grant, NE

Leland & Betty are selling their home and planning to retire to their Winnebago! Their furniture is name brand and very clean. Leland's tools are name brand as well!

Imperial Digest

Imperial Digest

Imperial, NE
ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

