CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marvell, AR

Marvell calendar: What's coming up

Marvell Today
Marvell Today
 6 days ago

(MARVELL, AR) Live events are coming to Marvell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marvell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LleRU_0cMyiVOy00

Hambone Festival — Visit Clarksdale

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: e 38614, 111 E 2nd St, Clarksdale, MS

Hambone Festival Stan’s annual Hambone Festival is back again this year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJJ60_0cMyiVOy00

Down Home Jubilee 2021

Marvell, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

After a 730 day hiatus, join us for an even bigger festival for 2021!!! More details to come!! Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHnfB_0cMyiVOy00

Clarksdale, Mississippi’s Deep Blues Fest: October 2021 Festival Weekend Like No Other on the Planet

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 243 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, MS

After a year and a half of business shutdowns and festival postponements, Clarksdale, Mississippi's legendary Deep Blues Fest (DBF) returns October 14–17, 2021, with acts ranging from Alvin...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0iAJ_0cMyiVOy00

Deep Blues Festival

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 001 Commissary Cir Rd, Clarksdale, MS

Deep Blues Festival on Oct 14 - 17, 2021 in Clarksdale, MS

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7e6W_0cMyiVOy00

UAMS Mobile MammoVan-Phillips

West Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1393 Highway 242 South, West Helena, AR

The UAMS Mammovan is coming to your area. Call 1-800-259-8794 to register before the event. Screening Saves Lives!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Oct 10
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Marvell, AR
City
West Helena, AR
City
Helena-west Helena, AR
Marvell Today

Marvell Today

Marvell, AR
39
Followers
254
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy