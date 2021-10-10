CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordova calendar: Events coming up

(CORDOVA, AK) Cordova is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cordova:

Wellness and Recovery

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ilanka Community Wellness & Recovery Support Circle meetings are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Masonic Lodge. If you or someone you know are interested in breaking free from alcohol or substance use or...

Community COVID-19 update

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Forestry Way, Cordova, AK

For the next few weeks, the City of Cordova COVID-19 Public Information Team will be hosting a new live streamed Community Update at 4 p.m. every Tuesday in addition to its Weekly Press Briefing...

Cordova Saturday Market

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

10/16/21 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm - The Cordova Saturday Market started in 2015 with a vision to bring Cordova-made, Alaska grown foods and consumable products to Cordova. It has grown into a complete...

Storytime for Little Ones

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 601 1st St, Cordova, AK

Cordova Public Library’s Storytime for Little Ones takes place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays each week. To participate, follow “cordovapubliclibraryreads” on Instagram. For more information, contact...

