What’s up Bloomville: Local events calendar

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Bloomville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bloomville:

Family Game Night Tiffin, OH

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 77 Jefferson St, Tiffin, OH

Tiffin-Seneca Public Library will host “Family Game Night” on Tuesday, October 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Frost Kalnow Room. Different types of games will be set up for all ages during this...

Downtown Trick or Treat Tiffin, OH

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Tiffin, OH

Bring your little ones in their favorite Halloween costumes for Downtown Tiffin for Trick or Treat!

Irish Road Bowling | Fall Edition Republic, OH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4990 E Township Rd 122, Republic, OH

Join us at Clinton Lake Campground #1 for Irish Road Bowling. As always, it will be a great day of bowling, food, cold drinks and fun -- lunch and beer are included in your bowling cost. You must...

The Texas Tenors Tiffin, OH

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 30 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

Friday, October 29, 2021 – 7:30 PM The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook...

2021 Annual Meeting Tiffin, OH

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2460 OH-231, Tiffin, OH

Join us as we host our 2021 Annual Meeting! We will be going over everything we have accomplished throughout the past year, celebrating our members, and presenting the Outstanding Citizenship...