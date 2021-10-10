CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, TX

Cushing events coming up

 6 days ago

(CUSHING, TX) Live events are coming to Cushing.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cushing:

Pineywoods Fair

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3805 NW Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX

Admission is $5 per person Please go to our website for update info on the event.

IDC and IE Course

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 720 South St, Nacogdoches, TX

Confirm dates and times with the store. The Instructor Development Course (IDC) is both the Assistant instructor Program and the Open Water Scuba Instructor Course. Together, they emphasize...

Axe Throwing Event

Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Axe Throwing Event at 18560 County Road 4256 S, Reklaw, TX 75784-2333, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 03:00 pm to 08:00 pm

October Rally Rusk KOA

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 745 FM 343 East, Rusk, TX

Sites Reserved: 15 Rally Rate $TBD per night Hosts: OPEN Rusk KOA 745 FM 343 East Rusk, TX 75785 Phone: 800-562-4143 or 903-683-6641

Jam Session

Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 18560 Co Rd 4256 S, Reklaw, TX

Jam Session every Thursday evening. No entrance fee. Come sit and Listen to great local musicians. Do you play? Come sit in! All welcome

