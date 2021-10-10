Coming soon: Silver Bay events

(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are coming to Silver Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver Bay:

Guided Hike at Tower Overlook Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 W Hwy 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Come join us on a new hike! It's a longer hike, but very moderate in difficulty.

Falcons Live Silver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5702 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN

The peregrine falcon has long fascinated people across the globe, known for its dramatic migration and amazing flight. Where 60 years ago there were none, today nearly 350 nesting pairs of falcons...

Onion River Bike and Hike Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Come join us for a beautiful bike ride on the scenic Gitchi-Gami Bike trail.

Winery Shuttle Tofte, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 7192 MN-61, Tofte, MN

Join us on a complimentary shuttle to one of Northern Minnesota's hidden gems.

2021 Quilt Raffle Schroeder, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7932 W Highway, Schroeder, MN

Last day of the season. Beautiful quilt raffle draw will take place at 2pm. Visitor Information & Gift Shop Free – Open to the Public Museum Admission $5 – Individual, $10 – Family, Free –...