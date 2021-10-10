CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Bay, MN

Coming soon: Silver Bay events

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 6 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Live events are coming to Silver Bay.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tl712_0cMyiCsP00

Guided Hike at Tower Overlook

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 W Hwy 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Come join us on a new hike! It's a longer hike, but very moderate in difficulty.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tA1Lu_0cMyiCsP00

Falcons Live

Silver Bay, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5702 MN-61, Silver Bay, MN

The peregrine falcon has long fascinated people across the globe, known for its dramatic migration and amazing flight. Where 60 years ago there were none, today nearly 350 nesting pairs of falcons...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nu1Ui_0cMyiCsP00

Onion River Bike and Hike

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Come join us for a beautiful bike ride on the scenic Gitchi-Gami Bike trail.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LhSa_0cMyiCsP00

Winery Shuttle

Tofte, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 7192 MN-61, Tofte, MN

Join us on a complimentary shuttle to one of Northern Minnesota's hidden gems.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ihjjo_0cMyiCsP00

2021 Quilt Raffle

Schroeder, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7932 W Highway, Schroeder, MN

Last day of the season. Beautiful quilt raffle draw will take place at 2pm. Visitor Information & Gift Shop Free – Open to the Public Museum Admission $5 – Individual, $10 – Family, Free –...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

