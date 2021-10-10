CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No Time to Die' Snares $56 Million in Domestic Box Office Debut, Tops $300 Million Globally

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"No Time to Die" tallied an estimated $56 million during its domestic opening weekend. Globally, the film has garnered $313.3 million since its international release two weeks ago. Nearly 60% of moviegoers who turned up to see the film this weekend were over 35 years old and 36% of ticket...

www.nbcmiami.com

