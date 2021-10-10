Events on the Santa Claus calendar

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Live events are coming to Santa Claus.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:

Wreck It Journal Ferdinand, IN

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Join us for a build your own Wreck It themed journal event. This type of journal allows you to record your experiences & thoughts! You can take it into the mud and the rain, rip it, drench it...

KidSpark STEM Fundamentals: Engineering Basics Ferdinand, IN

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Kids in grades 2-5 are invited to join our engineering team as we learn to design and build with our ROK Block Mobile STEM Lab!We will begin with basic engineering concepts, measuring tools, and...

Animal Tales: Creepy Critters at the YMCA Ferdinand, IN

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 131 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Come to see all kinds of creepy critters in this live animal show at the YMCA! Creepy Critters feature those animals that are often seen as icky or scary. However, this is often due to simple...

Ornament Making Ferdinand, IN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

The Dubois County Museum has invited us to decorate Ferdinand\'s Tree again! We\'d appreciate your help in making ornaments for it. You can make one for the tree and make another for yourself to...

2021 Kids Days Ferdinand, IN

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8641 County Rd 1720 N, Ferdinand, IN

***Please continue to practice social distancing.*** Come join us for Hay Rides and pumpkin painting. Fun games like pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin tic tac toe, pumpkin smash and...