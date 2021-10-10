CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Claus Voice

Events on the Santa Claus calendar

Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 6 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Live events are coming to Santa Claus.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0icm_0cMyhw4g00

Wreck It Journal

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Join us for a build your own Wreck It themed journal event. This type of journal allows you to record your experiences & thoughts! You can take it into the mud and the rain, rip it, drench it...

Learn More

KidSpark STEM Fundamentals: Engineering Basics

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Kids in grades 2-5 are invited to join our engineering team as we learn to design and build with our ROK Block Mobile STEM Lab!We will begin with basic engineering concepts, measuring tools, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqltu_0cMyhw4g00

Animal Tales: Creepy Critters at the YMCA

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 131 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Come to see all kinds of creepy critters in this live animal show at the YMCA! Creepy Critters feature those animals that are often seen as icky or scary. However, this is often due to simple...

Learn More

Ornament Making

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

The Dubois County Museum has invited us to decorate Ferdinand\'s Tree again! We\'d appreciate your help in making ornaments for it. You can make one for the tree and make another for yourself to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rep6_0cMyhw4g00

2021 Kids Days

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8641 County Rd 1720 N, Ferdinand, IN

***Please continue to practice social distancing.*** Come join us for Hay Rides and pumpkin painting. Fun games like pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin tic tac toe, pumpkin smash and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Animals#Rok Block Mobile#The Dubois County Museum#Hay Rides
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
27
Followers
342
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy