Ellis, KS

Live events on the horizon in Ellis

 6 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Ellis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellis:

lucas, ks

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in lucas_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Kyle Killgore

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Live concert by Kyle Killgore About this Event Doors open at 7:30pm, concert starts at 8:30pm. All tickets purchased through this link will be General Admission. Must be 18+ to attend. Attendees...

Downtown Hays Market

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 Main St, Hays, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 28 - October 23, 2021Saturday, 7:30 am - 11 amLocation: Downtown Pavilion, Union Pacific Park, 10th and Main Streets

District 4 Meeting – Hays

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2704 Vine St # B, Hays, KS

District 4 Legislator Jon Boursaw invites CPN members in Kansas to attend a meeting on Sunday, Oct. 31.\n

Donuts and Democracy

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Come chat with us in the Forsyth Library Front Patio about democracy, civic engagement, and the New York Times and get a free donut on your way to class! You may also like the following events...

