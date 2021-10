For months now, rumors have been circulating regarding remastered versions of some of Rockstar Games' most beloved titles. These games are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and everyone's favorite, GTA: San Andreas. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of GTA III, which just so happens to be the first 3D entry in the franchise. As for Vice City and San Andreas, they came out in the years following GTA III, and to this day, they are regarded as some of the best games ever made.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO