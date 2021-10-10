Live events on the horizon in Stephenson

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Stephenson calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stephenson:

Conservation District Annual Meeting Stephenson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Address: W4346 Belgiumtown Rd, Stephenson, MI

Join us on Thursday October 14th at Belgiumtown Restaurant, Stephenson. The Menominee Conservation Annual Meeting will feature Wildlife Habitat Practices with Guest Speaker Jesse Randall of MSU's...

M and M Farmers Market Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1207 8th Ave, Menominee, MI

Season: Summer Hours: May 22 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:1207 8th Avenue

UTL & WITW Promotion’s War In The Woods: Boxing At Marinette Rec Center Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2501 Pierce Ave, Marinette, WI

War In The Woods: Boxing At Marinette Rec on Saturday, October 16th. 2021 is presented by UTL Entertainment & War In The Woods Promotions, the premier boxing promotion in conjunction with the...

Girls Night Out The Show at Four Seasons Island Resort (Pembine, WI) Pembine, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: N16800 Shoreline Drive, Pembine, WI 54156

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Pembine! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Twisted Sister - $40 Menominee, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 625 1st St, Menominee, MI

PRE-REGISTRATION WITH PAYMENT REQUIRED! PLEASE CALL 715.330.8927 OR STOP IN AT THE STUDIO TO PAY! • ******************************************************************* Join us at the Prickly Pear...