Stamford events calendar

(STAMFORD, NY) Stamford is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

10/26 – Small Group Reading Event New Kingston, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

This is a 90-minute intimate and powerful healing experience limited to FIVE attendees who will receive messages from passed-on loved ones through Suzane. Attendees will also be given a copy of...

Pakatakan Farmers' Market Halcottsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 46676 NY-30, Halcottsville, NY

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Webelos Woods Maryland, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 509 Boy Scout Rd, Maryland, NY

Webelos Woods is a Cub Scout event held at Henderson Scout Reservation. Webelos can enjoy a variety of games and activities that help them rank up and prepare for their entry into ScoutsBSA.

NEON NIGHTS performance series Stamford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join NEON CAVIAR x Mindl's General Store in the stunning Western Castkills for a series of original performance + visual art at The Carriage House in Stamford, NY. Each month we collaborate with a...

Yoga + Meditation + Nature Retreat Bloomville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 8052 Co Rd 18, Bloomville, NY

Unplug and rejuvenate your spirit this October. In this retreat we work with the grounding quality of nature and it's ability to build our capacity for change and transformation. There exists no...