Platte events coming soon

(PLATTE, SD) Platte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Platte area:

Ladies Night

Gregory, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Enjoy an evening of shopping and fun with the girls! participating businesses will be open late!

Stickney SD Land Auction

Stickney, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

LAND AUCTION Attention – Row Crop Operators, Hunters & Investors! +/-161.36 Acres of Productive Dudley Township, Aurora County, SD Land We will offer the following real property at auction, with...

13th Annual South Dakota Pheasant Hunt

Plankinton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:59 AM

Address: 39037 245th St, Plankinton, SD

Hunt pheasants behind Braque Francais French Pointers in beautiful South Dakota! Enjoy accommodations at the well-appointed Grand Ciel Lodge. What […]\n

Redemption Road Band

Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

We are a live concert band based out of Sioux Falls, SD. Our original songs tell stories about everyday people, the unsung heroes, and lessons learned through shared experiences along the journey...

Jason Mayer @ Knotheads Bar & Grill

Pickstown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: SD-46, Pickstown, SD

Jason Mayer will be taking the stage at Knotheads Bar in Pickstown South Dakota from 8 to 11pm! Come enjoy all your favorite rock and country covers, plus original songs from the up and comer!

