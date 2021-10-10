Shamrock events calendar

(SHAMROCK, TX) Shamrock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shamrock:

Marriage retreat Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4530 Co Rd 210, Wellington, TX

Marriage Retreat Special guest speaker: Don Jackson, (Senior Pastor at Oakwood Community Church in Ortonville, Michigan) Price: $130 per couple for Friday & Saturday Included in the price: Friday...

Exclusive and Beyond Bridal Show Hedley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

The Exclusive and Beyond Bridal show is an intimate Bridal Show hosted in local areas but also maintains a global reach. Our online platforms are viewed by over 6 million viewers a day. Last year...

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

Main Street Halloween on Main Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

Trunk or Treat Miami, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 114 E Wichita St, Miami, TX

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Miami, Texas, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Miami, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat...