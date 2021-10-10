CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shamrock, TX

Shamrock events calendar

Shamrock Journal
Shamrock Journal
 6 days ago

(SHAMROCK, TX) Shamrock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shamrock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKsiv_0cMygMUP00

Marriage retreat

Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4530 Co Rd 210, Wellington, TX

Marriage Retreat Special guest speaker: Don Jackson, (Senior Pastor at Oakwood Community Church in Ortonville, Michigan) Price: $130 per couple for Friday & Saturday Included in the price: Friday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pWfW_0cMygMUP00

Exclusive and Beyond Bridal Show

Hedley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

The Exclusive and Beyond Bridal show is an intimate Bridal Show hosted in local areas but also maintains a global reach. Our online platforms are viewed by over 6 million viewers a day. Last year...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJVlT_0cMygMUP00

Sayre's Route 66 Farmer's Market

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - October 2021 Tuesdays, 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pm Location:714 North 4th Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0wJg_0cMygMUP00

Main Street Halloween on Main

Sayre, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 117 N 4th St, Sayre, OK

Halloween Evening. Downtown businesses hand out candy to children, costume contest, vendors, and games on Main.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjtmO_0cMygMUP00

Trunk or Treat

Miami, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 114 E Wichita St, Miami, TX

Trunk Or Treat 2021 Events in Miami, Texas, Discover best of Halloween Trunk Or Treat events, Parties, and Celebrations in Miami, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Trunk Or Treat...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, TX
City
Shamrock, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Wellington, TX
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Oakwood Community Church#Sun Oct 10#Celebrations
Shamrock Journal

Shamrock Journal

Shamrock, TX
14
Followers
289
Post
673
Views
ABOUT

With Shamrock Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy