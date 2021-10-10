Mona events coming up

(MONA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Mona calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mona:

Harvest Part II - Airsoft Total War Eureka, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 39°54'59.7"N 112°08'29.6"W, Silver City, UT 84628

You have officially been invited to one of the biggest and most ambitious games we have ever done. Come immerse yourself, fight for victory!

City Council Meeting Nephi, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Skip a phone call and use your mobile phone's text messaging to find answers to your questions. Text "Hi" to City of Nephi at

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1101 UT-132, Nephi, UT

Come and join us for Women in Business for Juab County. Training will be on Facebook Creator Studio. About this Event

Micro-Church (Gudmunson) Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

This is a midweek community gathering that functions much like a family. We share our joys and hurts, encourage, and serve one another. We take time to encounter the Word of God together and we...

Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch! Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Get outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather at Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch! 🍁 Opening Day is September 24th. Take a stroll through the corn maze 🌽, pick the perfect pumpkin from...