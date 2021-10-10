CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mona, UT

Mona events coming up

Mona News Beat
 6 days ago

(MONA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Mona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mona:

Harvest Part II - Airsoft Total War

Eureka, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 39°54'59.7"N 112°08'29.6"W, Silver City, UT 84628

You have officially been invited to one of the biggest and most ambitious games we have ever done. Come immerse yourself, fight for victory!

City Council Meeting

Nephi, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Skip a phone call and use your mobile phone's text messaging to find answers to your questions. Text "Hi" to City of Nephi at

SBDC Women in Business - Juab County - 10/21/2021 - 12:00 pm

Nephi, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1101 UT-132, Nephi, UT

Come and join us for Women in Business for Juab County. Training will be on Facebook Creator Studio. About this Event

Micro-Church (Gudmunson)

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

This is a midweek community gathering that functions much like a family. We share our joys and hurts, encourage, and serve one another. We take time to encounter the Word of God together and we...

Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch!

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Get outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather at Glen Ray's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch! 🍁 Opening Day is September 24th. Take a stroll through the corn maze 🌽, pick the perfect pumpkin from...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
City
Mona, UT
Local
Utah Government
Mona, UT
Government
City
Nephi, UT
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
#Come And Join Us#City Of Nephi#Pumpkin Patch
Mona, UT
