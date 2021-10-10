What’s up Wellfleet: Local events calendar

(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are coming to Wellfleet.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

Pumpkin Palooza 2020 Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA

Get your pumpkin carving sets out, host a carving party with friends and family, and bring your creations to the Hall Sunday 10/31 before 3pm and we’ll display them that eve! Costumes encouraged...

Annual Women's Week Golf Tournament Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Join us at the Annual Women's Week Golf Tournament at the beautiful Chequesset Country Club on Cape Cod. Start your day with other participa

Happy Hour Truro, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7 Yacht Club Rd, Truro, MA

Happy Hour for Members and their guests Please note the club's most recent email about how Happy Hour will run this week div

Ribbon Cutting | Celebrating 30 Years! Eastham ACE Hardware Eastham, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4205 US-6, Eastham, MA

Come join the Eastham Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception as Darin, Seth, and Brad Krum, and their team at Eastham ACE Hardware, celebrate 30 years of business in...

Selectboard - Virtual Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

PUBLIC HEARINGS In accordance with MGL Chapter 130 Sections 52, 57, 58, 60, and 68 and all applicable Town Shellfish Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Wellfleet Selectboard will hold a...