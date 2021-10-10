CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

What’s up Wellfleet: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are coming to Wellfleet.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ebwuv_0cMygBmQ00

Pumpkin Palooza 2020

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA

Get your pumpkin carving sets out, host a carving party with friends and family, and bring your creations to the Hall Sunday 10/31 before 3pm and we’ll display them that eve! Costumes encouraged...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3F0K_0cMygBmQ00

Annual Women's Week Golf Tournament

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Join us at the Annual Women's Week Golf Tournament at the beautiful Chequesset Country Club on Cape Cod. Start your day with other participa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0lKV_0cMygBmQ00

Happy Hour

Truro, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7 Yacht Club Rd, Truro, MA

Happy Hour for Members and their guests Please note the club's most recent email about how Happy Hour will run this week div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cldp_0cMygBmQ00

Ribbon Cutting | Celebrating 30 Years! Eastham ACE Hardware

Eastham, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4205 US-6, Eastham, MA

Come join the Eastham Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception as Darin, Seth, and Brad Krum, and their team at Eastham ACE Hardware, celebrate 30 years of business in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CoFGW_0cMygBmQ00

Selectboard - Virtual

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

PUBLIC HEARINGS In accordance with MGL Chapter 130 Sections 52, 57, 58, 60, and 68 and all applicable Town Shellfish Regulations, notice is hereby given that the Wellfleet Selectboard will hold a...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

