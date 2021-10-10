Harvey events coming soon

(HARVEY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Harvey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harvey:

Career Discovery – Rugby Rugby, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1123 South Main Avenue, Rugby, ND 58368

Career Discovery is a series of presentations to enable students to gain insight into potential careers.

balta, nd Balta, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in balta_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

CML (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Drake/Anamoose Drake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

The Drake/Anamoose (Drake, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Central McLean [Turtle Lake-Mercer/Underwood/McClusky] (Turtle Lake, ND) on Tuesday, October 12.

Krafty's Spooktacular Halloween Party Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

It’s that time of year again..... put on your best costume and join the party! Friday | 10.29.2021 | 7:00pm to 2:00am Ca$h prizes for the top 3! Creepy Cocktails will be served and the grill will...

KHND Kids Halloween Bash Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

KHND Kids Halloween Bash will be Saturday, October 30th 2021 at the Harvey Armory (City Hall) from 2:30pm-3:30pm. Costume contest, games, food, treats and lots of fun. Come out for a...