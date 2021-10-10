CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvey, ND

Harvey events coming soon

Harvey Voice
Harvey Voice
 6 days ago

(HARVEY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Harvey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harvey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3Gg1_0cMygAth00

Career Discovery – Rugby

Rugby, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1123 South Main Avenue, Rugby, ND 58368

Career Discovery is a series of presentations to enable students to gain insight into potential careers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0B9j_0cMygAth00

balta, nd

Balta, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in balta_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHrbw_0cMygAth00

CML (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Drake/Anamoose

Drake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

The Drake/Anamoose (Drake, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Central McLean [Turtle Lake-Mercer/Underwood/McClusky] (Turtle Lake, ND) on Tuesday, October 12.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mUwH_0cMygAth00

Krafty's Spooktacular Halloween Party

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 715 Lincoln Ave, Harvey, ND

It’s that time of year again..... put on your best costume and join the party! Friday | 10.29.2021 | 7:00pm to 2:00am Ca$h prizes for the top 3! Creepy Cocktails will be served and the grill will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssclj_0cMygAth00

KHND Kids Halloween Bash

Harvey, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

KHND Kids Halloween Bash will be Saturday, October 30th 2021 at the Harvey Armory (City Hall) from 2:30pm-3:30pm. Costume contest, games, food, treats and lots of fun. Come out for a...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rugby, ND
City
Harvey, ND
City
Drake, ND
City
Turtle Lake, ND
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
Harvey Voice

Harvey Voice

Harvey, ND
5
Followers
228
Post
469
Views
ABOUT

With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy