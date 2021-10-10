CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
John Day, OR

Events on the John Day calendar

John Day Times
John Day Times
 6 days ago

(JOHN DAY, OR) John Day has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the John Day area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBE4j_0cMyg8DU00

Stamped Leather Brush

Canyon City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 118 South Washington St, Canyon City, OR

Students will design, stamp and paint a leather patch that will be applied to an animal brush. Brush is theirs to keep. This class is for ages 16 and up and suitable for advanced beginners and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KA0d_0cMyg8DU00

Grant County Natural Resource Advisory Committee

Canyon City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Location: Grant County Courthouse, 201 S. Humbolt, Canyon City, OR 97820 in the downstairs conference room

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULX83_0cMyg8DU00

97825

Dayville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 97825? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eU8lj_0cMyg8DU00

QUILT SHOW - 2nd Annual

John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 NW Bridge St, John Day, OR

Best of the Old West Harvest Festival and Quilt Show

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
John Day, OR
Government
City
Canyon City, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
John Day, OR
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Live Events
John Day Times

John Day Times

John Day, OR
18
Followers
270
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With John Day Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy