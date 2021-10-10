What’s up Warren: Local events calendar
(WARREN, TX) Warren is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Warren area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Shopping Center, 114 Pine Plaza, Silsbee, TX
LIGHTS OUT, FRIGHTS OUT! BNP is hosting a Halloween GLOW party on Saturday 10/16 from 5pm-7pm. We will have lots of glow party favors, treats, and fun stuff for the kids! Mickey and Minnie will...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX
Check out R&B & Swamp Pop Gold sensation - Parker James! His unique voice and high energy performance is a must see!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Address: 2850 Private Road #8335, Woodville, TX
Fossil Find expedition by Charles Kruvand. This will be conducted in the surrounding Triple Creeks! CHARLES KRUVAND is an Austin-based photographer whose work has been featured throughout Texas...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
This is an in-person equine kinesiology taping class hosted by Sozo Equine, LLC in Kountze, Texas October 23 or 24, 2021 At: 3005 Sugar Maple Rd Kountze TX 77625 Class will start at 9 am each day...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 700 Eagle Drive, Woodville, TX 75979
The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world's beloved, award-winning musicals.
