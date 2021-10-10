What’s up Warren: Local events calendar

(WARREN, TX) Warren is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Warren area:

Halloween Party! Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Shopping Center, 114 Pine Plaza, Silsbee, TX

LIGHTS OUT, FRIGHTS OUT! BNP is hosting a Halloween GLOW party on Saturday 10/16 from 5pm-7pm. We will have lots of glow party favors, treats, and fun stuff for the kids! Mickey and Minnie will...

Parker James @ Honky Tonk Texas Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Check out R&B & Swamp Pop Gold sensation - Parker James! His unique voice and high energy performance is a must see!

Fossil Find - Tentative Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2850 Private Road #8335, Woodville, TX

Fossil Find expedition by Charles Kruvand. This will be conducted in the surrounding Triple Creeks! CHARLES KRUVAND is an Austin-based photographer whose work has been featured throughout Texas...

Equine K-Taping Class with Sozo Equine Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

This is an in-person equine kinesiology taping class hosted by Sozo Equine, LLC in Kountze, Texas October 23 or 24, 2021 At: 3005 Sugar Maple Rd Kountze TX 77625 Class will start at 9 am each day...

Annie. Jr. Woodville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Eagle Drive, Woodville, TX 75979

The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world's beloved, award-winning musicals.