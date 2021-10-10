CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo, IN

Marengo events coming up

Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 6 days ago

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marengo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEUFp_0cMyg3nr00

Hiring Event

Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2798 W County Rd 25 S, Paoli, IN

JOIN OUR TEAM TODAY! MOUNTAIN | HOSPITALITY | FOOD & BEVERAGE | RETAIL | AND MORE We will be interviewing and extending job offers on the spot! Looking to speed to the process? Apply online prior...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cp3gc_0cMyg3nr00

Halloween bash with Inside Out

Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: w 47454, 1105 W Hospital Rd, Paoli, IN

Halloween bash with Inside Out is on Facebook. To connect with Halloween bash with Inside Out, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhrVB_0cMyg3nr00

Waddie Mo De

Fredericksburg, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8518 S Kays Chapel Rd, Fredericksburg, IN

Waddie Mo De is on Facebook. To connect with Waddie Mo De, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sviuS_0cMyg3nr00

Warrior Battalion Camping Experience

Palmyra, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 13260 Buffalo Trace Rd, Palmyra, IN

Check out the Warrior Battalion Camping Experience on October 16th, 2021 in Palmyra Indiana. Free for military families and open to the public. Come enjoy music, activities and more Learn more at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOfdp_0cMyg3nr00

Palmyra Storytime

Palmyra, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Join Ms. Nikki or Ms. Shawnda for an indoor storytime featuring stories, movement, rhymes and fun. Ages 0-6 and families. Masks required for ages 2 and above. Caregivers must stay and participate...

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

