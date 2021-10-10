CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound, WI

Live events coming up in Pound

Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 6 days ago

(POUND, WI) Live events are coming to Pound.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pound area:

Booobie ride

Gillett, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us October 30th for our Halloween Boooobie ride! Leaving Sandy Corners at 11 am! Bring your “breast” costume as we will have prizes for the Top 3 favorite! $10 riders raffle and 50/50s at...

NRA Basic Muzzleloading Shooting Course

Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 14000 Bear Paw Camp Ln, Mountain, WI

Bay-Lakes Council Sponsored NRA Basic Muzzleloader Shooting Class Students will be trained in the National Rifle Association (NRA) basic methods of muzzleloading rifle, shotgun, and pistol...

Auction : Autos Jerseys Starting Lineups Sports MTG Cards Wax Boxes. Oconto Falls, Wisconsin WI

Oconto Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E Highland Dr Suite #1, Oconto Falls, WI

30th Aug - 27th Oct, 2021. OCONTO FALLS, WISCONSIN. USA : WORLDWIDE !!!!!! SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL BIDDERS !!!!!! 15% Buyer's Premium & 5.5% Sales tax added to ALL invoices

2021 Mother Child Weekend

Suring, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 12101 Y Camp Rd, Suring, WI

Moments You Do Not Want to Miss! Mother-Child weekend is a unique opportunity for mothers to understand the magic of the Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya Experience alongside their child. Develop a sense of what...

Doty's Dusty Dog Dryland Race

Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 14899 Co Rd T, Mountain, WI

Date: Oct. 16, 2021 - Oct. 17, 2021 Time: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm Doty's Dusty Dog Dryland Race will be held on October 16-17, 2021 in the town of Doty. The racing starts Saturday at 9 am and concludes...

CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
ABOUT

With Pound Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

