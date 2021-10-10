Live events coming up in Pound

(POUND, WI) Live events are coming to Pound.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pound area:

Booobie ride Gillett, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Join us October 30th for our Halloween Boooobie ride! Leaving Sandy Corners at 11 am! Bring your “breast” costume as we will have prizes for the Top 3 favorite! $10 riders raffle and 50/50s at...

NRA Basic Muzzleloading Shooting Course Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 14000 Bear Paw Camp Ln, Mountain, WI

Bay-Lakes Council Sponsored NRA Basic Muzzleloader Shooting Class Students will be trained in the National Rifle Association (NRA) basic methods of muzzleloading rifle, shotgun, and pistol...

Auction : Autos Jerseys Starting Lineups Sports MTG Cards Wax Boxes. Oconto Falls, Wisconsin WI Oconto Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 E Highland Dr Suite #1, Oconto Falls, WI

30th Aug - 27th Oct, 2021. OCONTO FALLS, WISCONSIN. USA : WORLDWIDE !!!!!! SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL BIDDERS !!!!!! 15% Buyer's Premium & 5.5% Sales tax added to ALL invoices

2021 Mother Child Weekend Suring, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 12101 Y Camp Rd, Suring, WI

Moments You Do Not Want to Miss! Mother-Child weekend is a unique opportunity for mothers to understand the magic of the Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya Experience alongside their child. Develop a sense of what...

Doty's Dusty Dog Dryland Race Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 14899 Co Rd T, Mountain, WI

Date: Oct. 16, 2021 - Oct. 17, 2021 Time: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm Doty's Dusty Dog Dryland Race will be held on October 16-17, 2021 in the town of Doty. The racing starts Saturday at 9 am and concludes...