Winona calendar: Coming events

(WINONA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Winona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winona area:

Sonda Ellis Moore 9th Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk Piedmont, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957

The Sonda Ellis Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and service of Sonda Ellis Moore.

Bright Star Realty & Auctions Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

MO Sawmill and Pallet Shop 607 CR 500. Ellington, MO 63638 October 30, 2021, 10:00 am Owner: Robert's Pallet

Howl at the Moon Hike Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Eminence, MO

Come howl at the moon with park rangers as we go in search of coyotes. Meet at the Alley Spring General Store at 7 p.m. for a hike down Alley Hollow Road, approximately 2 miles round trip. Park...

Summersville School Board meeting Summersville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 400 Rogers Ave, Summersville, MO

Summersville School board meeting is 6:00pm in the high school library.

Chili Cook Off Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Chilli cook off!! We are going to be adding Chili to our menu during the cold season, so what better way to do it is to have a cook off!! please label your crockpot with your name and if it is...