Events on the West Tisbury calendar

(WEST TISBURY, MA) West Tisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Tisbury:

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 79 Beach Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

You thought you knew him. Meet David Crosby now in this portrait of a man with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. With unflinching honesty, self-examination, regret, fear, exuberance...

Wednesday 'Walk the Chop' Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Vineyard Haven, MA

'Walk and Talk Book Club' has become 'Wednesday 'Walk the Chop'. We will meet every Wednesday at the Vineyard Haven library (200 Main St.) and walk/run (or any combination thereof) the West Chop...

WIFF 2021: ASIA Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 79 Beach Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Available to watch ONLINE May 27-30 International | 2021 | 74 minutes | Not Rated | 2021 MV Environmental Film Festival , Documentary , Environment

M.V. Dads: Play & Learn Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Rodrigo at the Family Center for a Dad and kids play group.

Playhouse Art Space: Sketching Life by Nancy Jephcote Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 24 Church St, Vineyard Haven, MA

The beautiful Playhouse Art Space, located in our Marilyn Meyerhoff Lobby, features changing exhibits by local artists. All the work is for sale, supporting both the artists and the Playhouse...