Events on the Ronda calendar

(RONDA, NC) Ronda has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:

Dark Side of the Reeves - RHB plays Pink Floyd Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC

Join the Reeves House Band for Dark Side of the Reeves: The Reeves House Band plays Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon. Tickets $20-$30

WINE-toberfest Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

MenaRick Vineyard and Winery WINE-toberfest at 328 Luffman Rd, Ronda, NC 28670-8602, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 11:00 am to 04:00 pm

Van Gough Ghost Cauldron Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 E Main St #3437, Elkin, NC

Van Gough Ghost Cauldron at The November Room206 E. Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621, United States on Thu Oct 21 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Chance McCoy in Concert Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC

Chance McCoy is a Grammy-winning Indie Folk musician, music producer and film composer from Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. As a young man he took an unlikely musical direction, studying the obscure...

Annual Cookout and Field Day Ronda, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Annual Cookout and Field Day is on Facebook. To connect with Annual Cookout and Field Day, join Facebook today.