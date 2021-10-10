CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crouse, NC

Live events Crouse — what’s coming up

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CROUSE, NC) Live events are coming to Crouse.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crouse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjRZi_0cMyfpgL00

Abby K Rocks

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 409 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC

Abby K is a bassist, songwriter and singer from North Carolina. She has had a strong passion for music since a young age, and began playing during her early teenage years...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4doL_0cMyfpgL00

LHS Homecoming Parade

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join Lincolnton High School to cheer the Homecoming Court and each class representative in the annual Homecoming Parade through downtown.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgtnw_0cMyfpgL00

CRUZ'N & TRUNK OR TREAT!!

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2657 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC

come out and enjoy a night of spooky cars,costumes and candy!! everyone is welcome you can set up and hand out candy or bring the kids to grab some candy!! there will be plenty of hot chocolate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXj8d_0cMyfpgL00

28093

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 28093? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BeLU_0cMyfpgL00

Hocus Pocus Parade

Cherryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

A Community Wide Halloween Parade. We bring your favorite halloween characters right to your doorstep in a magical Halloween Cavalcade! Also check out other Festivals in Cherryville

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Union calls deal to avert strike 'a Hollywood ending' as negotiations continue for workers in other parts of country

(CNN) — A threatened strike on major TV and film production was averted Saturday night, just hours before a midnight deadline. The association representing producers made a tentative deal with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE), a union representing roughly 60,000 film and television workers, including technicians and craftspeople, IATSE announced Saturday.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Cherryville, NC
City
Crouse, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Lincolnton High School#The Homecoming Court
Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
53
Followers
330
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy